Home / Cities / Pipeline burst affects water supply in Thane

Pipeline burst affects water supply in Thane

Repair work underway; water supply to Uthalsar, Khopat, and nearby areas affected

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Thane
Representational Image.
A pipeline burst in Thane’s Uthalsar area hit water supply in the early hours of Thursday morning. Repair work is underway, meanwhile water supply to Uthalsar, Khopat and nearby areas will be affected.

“We received an alert around 2.30am of a pipeline burst. Local authorities were alerted and the repair work was initiated. Water connection will be positively restored by 1pm as per civic authorities,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane.

Lakhs of litres of water was wasted as the pipeline burst in Uthalsar. As the pipeline was near a nullah, the water flowed into it.

