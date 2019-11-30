Players risk skipping school exams to beat opponents in semis

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:32 IST

Pune Sports Excel Girls and SKF Girls send Deccan XI girls’ teams packing at the Guru Tegh Bahadur football tournament semi-final matches played at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground on Saturday.

Sports Excel beat Deccan XI Girls ‘A’ 1-0 courtesy a goal from Vaishnavi Joshi and SKF Girls thrashed Deccan XI ‘B’ 3-0 after Raheen Shaikh bagged a hat trick. Shaikh bagged a brace in the quarter-finals against Pune Soccer Club, and now sits atop the goal-scoring charts in the women’s category.

Academics hurdle

The girls who took the field early in the morning had more than just the game to worry about. Several players from Sports Excel and SKF Girls were supposed to appear for internal school exams after the match. Sports Excel, who started the game at 8:30 am, had three players who were supposed to attend school exams at 10 am. Sneha Sandbhor, Natasha Swamy and Grishma Jagtap kept their nerves to help their side nab an important victory and headed off to their school, Vidya Bhavan, just in time to appear for their exams.

Naomi Vase, the Sports Excel coach who played as their goalkeeper, said that the girls risked their internal exams to play the crucial semi-final. “It is inspiring to see a commitment like that from the team,: said Noami.

SKF Girls’ hat-trick hero, Raheen Shaikh, missed her school’s exam to play in the semi-final. The 14-year-old who is currently studying in the Class 10 at the Urdu Prathamik School in Rupinagar, Pimpri, said the exam was important, but she could not let her team play without her.

“I have been playing for 14 years and I love the game. I hope I can take up the sport as a profession in the future. It is risky to miss an exam, but I will make up for it. The chances of playing in a semi-final are rare, so the choice was obvious,” said Raheen.

Shaikh’s teammates, Sanjana Gupta and Nisha Parse, skipped school to play the game. Parse, who is the team captain, said her presence was crucial as she has been playing with the team for four years.

“I am the captain and if I am not there for the team at this stage, then it makes no sense,” said Parse.

Gupta, 14, also aims for a professional career in football. Shaikh bagged a treble, but Gupta’s stellar performance on the flank in the quarter-finals and semi-finals has been commendable.

“We did not play well today. Yes, the result looks very convincing, but I am not satisfied with my performance today. I had to skip an exam today and maybe that is why I could not focus completely on the game. We need to improve as a team and play better in the final.”

- Raheen Shaikh, striker, SKF Girls.

“It was a good opportunity to play our debut match against one of the best teams in Pune. It was tough, but both teams fought till the end. The only difference was that we managed to convert our chance when it came. Our team is a complete mixture of young and experienced players. Our youngest player is 12, while the oldest is 25.”

- Naomi Vase, coach and goalkeeper, Sports Excel Girls.

“Our passing needs to improve before the final. Raheen [Shaikh], Sanjana [Gupta] and I have been playing together for four years, so we have gelled well with each other. They play really well on the left wing, but there are some newcomers in the team who have to settle down in the squad. Once they do that, we can play our best.”

- Nisha Parse, captain, SKF Girls.

“It was a good game today and it feels really good playing behind Raheen [Shaikh]. We have been playing together since a long time and we have developed good coordination and communication. That is why most of our attacks come from the left side of the pitch.”

- Sanjana Gupta, left-back, SKF Girls.

GOG thrash Poona Social; face CMS Falcon in final.

Game of Goals (GOG) FC humiliated Association Poona Social 6-0, while CMS Falcon won 5-4 on penalties against Deccan XI ‘A’ in the senior category semi-finals. Fomer DSK Shivajians midfielder, Prakash Thorat bagged a hat trick while Paresh Shivalkar, Kartik Raju and Bhunesh Pillai managed to get their names on the score-sheet as GOG FC completely outclassed Poona Social.

GOG FC launched three attacks in the first four minutes which unsettled the Poona Social defence from the start. The wait for the first goal ended in the 26th minute when 38-year-old Paresh Shivalkar’s strike from the edge of the box found the top-right corner of the goal. GOG doubled their advantage just two minutes after the opener when Bhunesh Pillai headed in from Aman Madurai’s cross. Poona Social were three goals down in the 30th minute as Madurai scooped in another cross which found Prakash Thorat at the end and the striker simply tapped it in for their third goal in 4 minutes.

In the second half, Poona Social launched a barrage of early attacks, but were caught on the counter-attack by Thorat. The former DSK Shivajians midfielder skipped past a complacent defence and slotted home GOG’s fourth goal, ten minutes into the second half. Shortly after the goal, GOG hit the framework twice as the Poona Social defence looked absolutely disheartened. In the 60th minute, Kartik Raju unleashed a venomous strike from the right wing towards the goal. The goalkeeper failed to hold the ball and ended up dropping it into the goal.

Thorat completed his hat trick in the dying minutes of the game after Raju escaped his marker on the left flank and provided a sublime low cross towards Thorat, who carefully placed the ball into the bottom-right corner to score GOG’s sixth and final goal of the game, shortly before the final whistle put Poona Social out of their misery.

In the other semi-final of the day, a controversial moment including the captain, Rohil Bhokare, stalled the game for fifteen minutes. Bhokare has been suspended by the Pune District Football Association (PDFA) on the account of violent conduct which took place earlier this year. However, PDFA Secretary, Pradeep Pardeshi, clarified that Bhokare has only been suspended from playing in PDFA’s league and is free to partake in any other invitational tournament.

After the clarification, the match resumed. Falcons took the lead in the first half through Bhokare, who converted from a beautiful free-kick. However, Deccan XI levelled the game in the second half through Ritesh Garudapalli, who converted from the penalty spot. The game finished 1-1 in normal time and went on to penalties. Deccan XI’s Sharon Kakade missed the only penalty in the shoot-out as Falcons nabbed a 5-4 victory.

Results - Semi-Finals.

Women:

Sports Excel Girls 1 (Vaishnavi Joshi 25’) bt Deccan XI Girls ‘A’ 0

SKF Girls 3 (Raheen Shaikh 11’, 13’, 29’) bt Deccan XI Girls ‘B’ 0

Seniors:

Game of Goals FC 6 (Paresh Shivarkar 26’, Bhumesh Pillai 28’, Prakash Thorat 30’, 40’, 65’, Kartik Raju 60’) bt Association Poona Social 0

CMS Falcon 1 (Rohil Bhokare 24’) (5) bt Deccan XI ‘A’ 1 (Ritesh Garudapalli 51’ pen) (4)