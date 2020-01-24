Plea on DGP selection: HC sets Jan 27 date

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:42 IST

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Friday listed the petition of director general (DG), civil defence, J L Tripathi, relating to the ongoing selection process of UP’s director general of police (DGP), for January 27.

The petitioner’s counsel, Dr Nutan Thakur, submitted that in the case of ‘Prakash Singh vs Union of India,’ the Supreme Court had directed the state government to send names of senior-most IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission, which would recommend three names out of the list to the state government.

In the given case, the state government did not send the name of J L Tripathi to the commission, despite he being the third senior-most IPS officer, and sent the names of officers junior to him, which is violation of Supreme Court order, Nutan said.

Hence, Tripathi has requested that his name be sent by the state government to the commission, UP.

The state’s counsel requested that advocate general Raghvendra Singh should argue this case. Accepting his request, the court fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing.

As an interim relief, Nutan requesed a stay on the selection process till the next date, which was not accepted by the court.

Manoj Kumar Singh