PMC keeps beds ready for possible Covid ‘second wave’

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:06 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has assured that it is prepared to tackle the worst-case scenario of a possible Covid-19 second wave in December-January.

The civic body has put in place required beds for the virus treatment. The preparation for beds is based on the calculation of the highest active cases reported in the city and keeping the count 1.10 times of that figure. With home isolation for asymptomatic patients now a part of the virus prevention measure, PMC has more beds available for the anticipated aggressive return of the coronavirus.

Dr Satish Pawar, director, Maharashtra directorate of health services said, “We have asked local authorities to prepare for the worst. So, for example, if a city saw its highest active cases to be 100, then they have to prepare for 100 multiplied by 1.10 which is 110 Covid patients. This count has been bifurcated based on patients’ requirements for ICU with and without ventilators, oxygen isolation beds and other requirements.”

The civic body has issued a list of required beds which it has prepared according to the highest active cases of 17,781 recorded by PMC on September 20 in Pune city. According to the count, the anticipated highest active case would be around 19,560, and the civic body has assured that it has more than the required beds at Covid care centres, oxygen beds and ICU beds.

According to Pawar, as home isolation for asymptomatic cases was not recommended during the beginning of the pandemic, more beds is now available for fresh cases.

“This is just a preparation for the worst. Residents must continue to wear masks and maintain respiratory hygiene norms as it is the only vaccine available for now.” Pawar said.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “The number of possible cases could go higher or lower, but this is the ideal preparation that we have now. We can increase the bed count if the need arises. This includes both private and public hospital facilities.”

