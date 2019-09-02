cities

PMC makes necessary preparations for fest

Pune Municipal Corporation has made preparations for Ganesh festival in the city, including Tuesday’s immersion.

Artificial tanks have been set at various locations, including 18 ghats in Mula and Mutha rivers, for immersion.

Regional ward offices have set up artificial tanks in their respective areas with staff deployed for assistance.

“PMC has installed CCTV cameras at immersion ghats and main procession areas.”

Sanjay More, PMC public relations officer

All departments, including garden, electrical, road, solid waste management, fire brigade, road department have made necessary arrangements for the festival.

Mayor Mukta Tilak and municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao reviewed the preparedness for the festival and immersion arrangements.

Fire brigade department has appealed to residents to avoid rivers and canals for immersion and has placed lifeguards at ghats round the clock.

130 lifeguards have been deployed at various water bodies.

Solid waste management department has prepared plan to lift garbage from city areas at regular intervals, besides road cleaning after processions are over, said Dnyaneshwar Molak, head of the solid waste management department, PMC.

PMC has set up telephone numbers 020-25501269, 25506800, 25506801 one can call in case of an emergency during the festival.

