e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PMC sets up facility that could quarantine 500 people

PMC sets up facility that could quarantine 500 people

cities Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:19 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified the buildings that could quarantine at least 500 people suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Rajendra Muthe, PMC estate department head, said, “The civic body has its own buildings constructed under various schemes. As per the request from health department, we have identified the places where quarantine facility will be set up.”

The civic administration is on alert following the report of five coronavirus cases in the city. The civic officials conducted a meeting till 3 am on Tuesday and chalked out plans to take preventive steps regarding the virus.

PMC officials confirmed that the issue of having quarantine facility for large number of people was discussed at the meeting as Naidu Hospital has facility of only 200 beds.

PMC owns many buildings in the city with some built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) schemes. As some of these buildings are not yet occupied by residents, the civic administration is planning to convert it to quarantine units.

Meanwhile, the officials said that two coronavirus positive cases were in touch with around 45 people and the district administration and PMC officials have started the process to contact them.

The civic body has converted its own Sanas Ground sports building and hospital building at Rajyog Society into hospitals. Within 12 hours, these buildings were converted to a hospital and would be used for quarantine facility, a civic official said.

top news
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities