PMC to complete BRTS route on Satara road; ready for use in Jan 2020

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:22 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will restart the pending work to complete the bus rapid transit route (BRTS) on Satara road, after a year-long hiatus.

The civic body is aiming at starting operations on the route from January 2020.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department said, “Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director, PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) and I visited the pilot BRTS site. Although construction work of three bus-stops is yet to be completed, PMC and PMPML have decided to open the route for passengers.”

Pawaskar said that the PMC had started enclosing the BRTS corridor. “The corridors were not enclosed in many places. PMC will complete the corridor enclosing work by January. Post that PMPML will start the operations from the dedicated route. It will help curb traffic chaos on the remaining corridors marked for private vehicles.

According to PMC officials, the piolet BRTS route will have 10 bus-stops, of which seven have been completed. The civic body had put the project on hold in November 2018 as the corridor’s width was lower than expected, making it difficult for two buses to ply side by side.

Media and political workers criticized the PMC lot over breaking the dedicated lane.