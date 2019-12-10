e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

PMC to complete BRTS route on Satara road; ready for use in Jan 2020

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will restart the pending work to complete the bus rapid transit route (BRTS) on Satara road, after a year-long hiatus.

The civic body is aiming at starting operations on the route from January 2020.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department said, “Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director, PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) and I visited the pilot BRTS site. Although construction work of three bus-stops is yet to be completed, PMC and PMPML have decided to open the route for passengers.”

Pawaskar said that the PMC had started enclosing the BRTS corridor. “The corridors were not enclosed in many places. PMC will complete the corridor enclosing work by January. Post that PMPML will start the operations from the dedicated route. It will help curb traffic chaos on the remaining corridors marked for private vehicles.

According to PMC officials, the piolet BRTS route will have 10 bus-stops, of which seven have been completed. The civic body had put the project on hold in November 2018 as the corridor’s width was lower than expected, making it difficult for two buses to ply side by side.

Media and political workers criticized the PMC lot over breaking the dedicated lane.

top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities