Police chief Bans playing songs hailing gun culture

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Citing orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has imposed a ban on playing songs that glorify liquor, drugs, violence and gun culture. According to the ban which will be effective fortwo months, such songs cannot be played even during live music concerts.

In his order, the police chief said, “The high court had already banned such songs in July 2019. The move has been taken to deter danger to human life and prevent any untoward situation.” The ban also applies to DJs played during weddings and other programmes.

Under a drive, police patrolling teams will keep tabs on parties organised at marriage palaces, restaurants and hotels. The police have asked DJ operators to avoid playing such songs or face action.

NO SHARING EITHER

The ban is applicable to music played in public transport also. If anyone shares such songs on YouTube or other social networking sites, an FIR will be registered against the offender under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a recent case, the Ludhiana police had summoned Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala alias Shubhdeep Singh and Mankirt Aulakh over a video reportedly glorifying gun culture.

