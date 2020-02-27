Police chief’s new office gets ready for opening

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:54 IST

Noida: The police are giving finishing touches to the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner’s Sector 108 office which will be inaugurated by the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 1.

On Thursday, workers were seen painting flowerpots, conducting a sanitation drive, and cleaning the swimming pool located on the campus. The CP office has been updated on the Google Map as well.

Sources said besides Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, one of the two additional commissioners of police — Shriparna Gongulee and Akhilesh Kumar – will have an office in the new building.

DCP (headquarters) Nitin Tiwari will also have his office in the new building while the DCP (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kumar Singh and DCP (Noida Central) Harish Chander will have their offices in Greater Noida.

Gongulee said, “One of the additional CPs will have an office in the new building. The DCP for women safety will also work from the new office. The administrative block is a large hall which is being partitioned into offices to properly utilise the space,” she said.

The commissioner’s office, earlier known as Noida Traffic park, was developed at a cost of ₹80 crore and has an administrative block, a cafeteria, and an auditorium.

There are driving test tracks and traffic lights on the premises which were initially intended for the transport department. The project was conceptualised in 2007, and the work started in 2015. However, it was delayed and the project was completed in 2019.

Gongulee said the traffic lights and driving track will be retained. “We have not planned any change on these structures. There is no plan as of now to shift the traffic/transport department to the new campus,” she said.

Noida’s traffic police department will soon be shifted to command and control centre in Sector 94, located along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The office, near Mahamaya Flyover, is a four-storey building that has been developed on 5,000 square metres of land. Rajesh S, DCP ( Noida Traffic police), said the building is ready and the department will soon shift.

Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA, said Adityanath would visit Noida on March 1. “He will inaugurate the police commissioner’s office. The CM may also hold a review meeting for the development works in Gautam Budh Nagar,” the MLA said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration also held a meeting with its officials Thursday for preparations of the CM visit.