Home / Cities / Police nab six preparing to loot ATM in Swargate

Police nab six preparing to loot ATM in Swargate

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune The Pune police on Saturday arrested six men in Swargate allegedly caught preparing for theft at an ATM.

The accused six have been identified as Kiran Subhash Mistry, 24, Suryakant Sanappa Gangeru, 25, Ishrad Beg abdul Rahim, 28, Mohammad Shabbir Shaikh Dastagir, 23, Rahimatulla Samirulla Shaikh, 26, residents of Mumbai, and Najid Mujid Momin, 20, a resident of Kalewadi. They were produced in a local court and have been remanded to police custody.

According to the police, the accused were caught by the Swargate police at 3am near Kotak Mahindra bank and ATM. They were in a Maruti WagonR car registered in the name of a travel agency in Mumbai East region.

Along with the car, an air gun, a stick, metal blade among other weapons and Rs 8,640 in cash was seized by the police. Total value of the seized goods has been estimated at Rs 6,74,270 according to the police.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)(6) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered against the six at Swargate police station. Police sub inspector Suresh Jaibhai of Swargate police station is investigating the case.

