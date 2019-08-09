Police nabs another suspect for Samajwadi Party leader’s murder

noida

A man wanted for the murder of a local Samajwadi Party leader was nabbed by the Dadri police on Friday. Five other people had been arrested for the murder earlier.

On May 31, the Dadri assembly in-charge of Samajwadi Party, Ramtek Kataria,was sitting outside his house when six or seven persons, who were in two motorcycles and a car, gunned him down.

The relatives of the deceased and police suspected an old family feud to be the reason behind the murder.

Police said the suspect had been absconding since the incident. “Five people had been arrested earlier. Annu Kataria, the sixth suspect and the victim’s cousin was arrested today. Two more people associated with the case, Abhay Kataria and Jai Bhagwan, surrendered themselves in court,” Neeraj Malik, SHO, Dadri police station, said.

