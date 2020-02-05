Police recruitment scam: Eight constables arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:14 IST

A special investigation team (SIT) of police have arrested eight constables who allegedly cracked the police recruitment examination fraudulently and joined the services. The examinations were held between 2012 to 2017.

They had come under scanner after kingpin of 2019 police recruitment scam Bikram Chaudhary revealed their names during interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar, Sandeep Sapehia, Rikki Chaudhary, Sampat, Ravi, Manjeet Singh, Mukesh, Amarjeet, residents of Jawali and Fatehpur sub-divisions. They had cracked the examination with the help of imposters provided by Bikram Chaudhary.

Six of them were posted at 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Jangalberi and two at 2nd IRB Sakoh.

They were sent to three-day police remand by a local court in Palampur on Wednesday. Palampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amit Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said the police will also match signatures of the accused constables with those on answer sheets.

On August 11, 2019, police had busted an impersonation during the constable recruitment exam with the arrest of six youths from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, who were appearing as paper solvers.

They were held from the examination centre set up at Paraur near Palampur, where more than 11,000 candidates were taking the examination. So far, more than 40 people have been arrested in the case, including the aspirants who hired services of the imposters.

The kingpin Bikram would hire paper-solvers mostly from Haryana, where he studied till Class 12.

The imposters would use high-tech electronic gadgets such as micro-chips, bluetooth devices and earphones for cheating in the exam. The accused would charge ₹5 to ₹8 lakh from each aspirant to provide services of imposters.

During the interrogation, Bikram had revealed that he got involved in the illegal activity after his business was not doing well. He was running the impersonation racket since 2012.

After he spilled the beans, police booked nine police officials and also identified employees of other departments who cracked the recruitment examinations held between 2012 to 2017.