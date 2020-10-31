e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police seize car used in killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam

Police seize car used in killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the attack was possibly pre-planned and carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of the LeT.

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

The police on Friday claimed to have seized the vehicle used in the killings of three BJP workers in a “pre-planned” attack by militants.

Three BJP workers — Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh — were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the attack was possibly pre-planned and carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of the LeT.

“The militants came in an alto car and fired on the BJP workers indiscriminately. The car used in attack has been seized,” said Kumar adding that search and cordon operation has been launched at eight locations in south Kashmir to track down the attackers. “We are hopeful the group behind the killings will be neutralised soon.”

Officials said that the BJP workers were without any security at the time of the attack. Their mortal remains were laid to rest in their respective villages amid emotional scenes on Friday.

BJP leaders demand security for workers

Outraged by the continued attacks on political persons in Kashmir, the BJP leadership has demanded security for its workers.

Former legislator and BJP vice-president Sofi Yusuf said the killing of their workers was unfortunate. “They (workers) were moving without security and till it provided, such killings are likely to continue in the valley. We have already apprised the police about the security lapse and raised concerns about our workers in Kulgam district,” said Yusuf.

Reacting on the security issue, the IGP said that 157 BJP workers have been provided security and PSOs while 30 persons have been given guards. “Security will be provided to all those who have more threat perception,” he ensured.

Kumar added that protected persons have been advised not to move in sensitive localities without police protection. “I request all protected persons not to move in sensitive areas without gunmen and follow all the SOPs.”

Congress condemns BJP workers’ killings

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condemned the killing of three BJP workers by terrorists in Kulgam district and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement issued on Friday, the JKPCC described the killing of BJP workers as a highly condemnable, mindless and shameful act and demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits. Expressing serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir, the party unit urged the government to take effective measures to prevent attacks on political persons and ensure their safety.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In