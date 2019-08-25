Pollution body told to ensure effluent treatment plants comply with norms

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:05 IST

Gurugram The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has been instructed by the central apex body to take corrective action against 14 errant common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the state, which were found to be non-compliant with safety regulations.

Two of these CETPs, which are operational in violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, are located in Faridabad, while one is in Gurugram. In March and May, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had carried out a survey to ascertain compliance of CETPs in multiple states (including Haryana), pursuant to a February order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The report found that corrective measures are required to be taken in all 14 CETPs in the state, to become fully compliant with the EPA (1986). The plants receive industrial effluents from textile, automobile, dairy, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, food processing and metal fabrication units, among others, the report mentions.

In Haryana, the CPCB found that nine CETPs were discharging industrial effluents, which do not meet safety standards. Five were found to be compliant, but lacking official certification, while one plant (in Rohtak), was not operational.

While the plant in Gurugram’s Manesar industrial area was compliant with discharge standards, it lacks a consolidated consent and authorisation (CCA) certification. In Faridabad, a CETP located in Sector 68 was found to be compliant with discharge standards, but lacking a hazardous waste (HW) authorisation. A plant, located in Faridabad’s Sector 58, was found to be discharging unsafe effluents. Officials have been instructed to ensure that the standards are immediately met in this plant and has been assigned four months to comply.

On August 13, the CPCB wrote to the state pollution control boards of 13 states, instructing them (under Section 18 (1) (b) of the Water Act, 1974) to fix the issue and submit action-taken reports within 15 days. The state bodies have also been asked to levy environmental compensation on authorities concerned, where required.

An HSPCB official said, “We are in the process of ensuring that all the CETPs have online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS) installed, and will be monitoring discharge standards regularly. The CPCB’s instructions will be followed. As for compliant plants, we will expedite the authorisation formalities. They are not an environmental concern.”

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 18:05 IST