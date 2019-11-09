Pollution control: EDMC uses chemical dust suppressants at Mandoli, east Delhi

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:57 IST

New Delhi:The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), on Saturday, used a “chemical-based dust suppressant” for the first time in its water sprinkling machines at Jail Road, Harsh Vihar, and other areas in Mandoli.

The mixture “hexahydrate flakes and magnesium chloride,” certified by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was used. “When sprayed, it is supposed to make dust and particulate matter heavy and stick to the ground for six to eight hours, depending on weather conditions,” said senior EDMC engineer, Arun Kumar.

Normal sprinkling of water is able to keep dust down for 15-30 minutes only depending on factors like temperature and wind speed in the area.

“About 100 kg of chemicals and 17,000 liters of water was used, and 20,000 square meters area was covered in this action,” Vijay Bidhuri, Additional Commissioner, EDMC.

“Both the central Government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had asked the municipal bodies to try out chemical-based dust suppressants, which are more efficient than normal water-based dust suppressants,” EDMC commissioner, Dilraj Kaur, said.

“This hydrous metal has been tried out successfully in other parts of India and as such, it does not have any harmful effect on plants, humans or groundwater. However, if used on roads by untrained persons in larger quantity than required, it could lead to skidding of vehicles going over it. So this is the only precaution needed in relation to its usage,” said IIT (Delhi) scientist, Mukesh Khare.