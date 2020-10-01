e-paper
Home / Cities / Poonch: Indian soldier dies in shelling along LoC

Poonch: Indian soldier dies in shelling along LoC

Late Wednesday, Pakistan opened heavy fire in Mankote area around 6.45pm

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 09:28 IST
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
An Indian army soldier was killed during shelling by Pakistan along the 744km-long Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district late Wednesday.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “The braveheart Lance Naik Karnail Singh made the supreme sacrifice in Mankote area of Krishna Ghati Sector on the night of Wednesday.”

“The nation will remain indebted to his supreme sacrifice. We offer condolences to his family. The Army stands by his family in this hour of grief,” he added.

Late Wednesday, Pakistan opened heavy fire in Mankote area around 6.45pm.

Around 8.30pm, they started firing along the entire KG sector, prompting India to retaliate.

“During the exchange, Lance Naik Karnail Sing suffered fatal injuries and eventually lost his life,” said the spokesperson.

