Postal dept may release stamp on LU

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:32 IST

LUCKNOW: The postal department may release a postage stamp to mark the centenary year celebrations of Lucknow University (LU). Vice-chancellor of the university Alok Kumar Rai spoke with Alok Ojha, official of postal department, regarding this on Thursday.

“We have requested the postal department to issue the stamp marking the achievement of the university as it completes 100 years of existence. We will continue talks with the postal department regarding the theme and details of the stamp,” said the V-C

The V-C also proposed to start a post office on the new campus of the university.