e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cities / Postal dept may release stamp on LU

Postal dept may release stamp on LU

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: The postal department may release a postage stamp to mark the centenary year celebrations of Lucknow University (LU). Vice-chancellor of the university Alok Kumar Rai spoke with Alok Ojha, official of postal department, regarding this on Thursday.

“We have requested the postal department to issue the stamp marking the achievement of the university as it completes 100 years of existence. We will continue talks with the postal department regarding the theme and details of the stamp,” said the V-C

The V-C also proposed to start a post office on the new campus of the university.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities