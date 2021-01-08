e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Power bills worth Rs 1,072.55cr of 13.80L consumers pending: MSEDCL

Power bills worth Rs 1,072.55cr of 13.80L consumers pending: MSEDCL

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:57 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

PUNE As per the data of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) as many as 1,380,300 consumers from Pune district have pending power bills worth Rs 1,072.55 crore.

The consumers are from domestic, commercial and industrial sectors and have not paid bills between March and December 2020, said, officials.

“Due to the current situation, MSEDCL is facing a financial crisis. The consumers should cooperate by paying the dues and current electricity bills,” said Ankush Nale, Pune regional director, MSEDCL.

Out of 1,380,300 consumers, 5.80 lakh consumers have not paid even a single bill between April-November 2020 which include dues worth Rs 576.91 crore.

“There were complaints from people regarding irregularity in the bills and MSEDCL has corrected all the bills still dues are pending. We request all the consumers to clear the current and overdue bills,” said a release by MSEDCL.

“People not only from the rural area but within the city are yet to pay the bills from the past three months. We have not taken any actions against them till now, but if it continues then we have to take action especially against people living in the city,” said an official from MSEDCL on condition of anonymity.

top news
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
Delhi airport mandates Covid-19 test, 7-day quarantine for UK passengers
Delhi airport mandates Covid-19 test, 7-day quarantine for UK passengers
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Special Forces’ Captain Ankit Gupta remains missing, search on at Jodhpur lake
Special Forces’ Captain Ankit Gupta remains missing, search on at Jodhpur lake
Won’t be blackmailed into visiting mourning Hazara, says Pak PM Khan
Won’t be blackmailed into visiting mourning Hazara, says Pak PM Khan
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM
It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In