Power dept to start replacing old poles

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:45 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The Noida power department, from December 15, will start on replacing at least 2,000 old electricity poles in the district for which approval has been received.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the senior officials of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) with office-bearers of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA).

“We had a meeting with the officials of the power department in August and during that meeting, we had raised some maintenance related issues pertaining to old poles and feeder panels. Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up on that,” KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA, said.

He said the residents have expressed concern over the dilapidated state of electricity poles. “They pose a threat and may lead to a serious accident if left unattended. That is why we have been pushing the department to replaces all old poles and on Tuesday, we were told that the work will start from December 15 onwards,” Jain said.

Officials said they have the approval to replace 2,000 poles as well as old ABC (aerial bundle cable) insulator conductors (used for power supply) for up to 80km line.

“We have approvals and the work will start soon. Some equipment will be replaced and the work will be done in stages,” VN Singh, chief engineer, PVVNL, said.

He said most of the concerns of residents involved around maintenance. “They also pointed out that some feeder cable boxes are in a bad state and there is a problem of overhanging wires also. We will look into all the issues gradually,” Singh said.

Residents said power supply also becomes a concern sometimes. “But the season for those issues is gone. That is why we wanted to focus only on infrastructure problems. The base of most poles is rusted and we can only hope that the problems get rectified soon. In some cases, the panels and junction boxes and circuit breakers were also defective,” Jain said.

He said resident body members were also assured that some underground cables will also be replaced and the problem of voltage fluctuations will be looked into.

