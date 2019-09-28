Precautionary road block slows down motorists on EEH

cities

Nakabandi to keep an eye on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers who were headed to the enforcement directorate (ED) office led to major traffic hassles on the eastern express highway (EEH) on Friday morning.

Motorists said it took more than an hour to cross the three-kilometre stretch between Cadbury Junction and Mulund toll plaza during the morning peak hours as the traffic police had put in place a nakabandi near the toll plaza. The congestion continued till late in the evening.

“To ensure law and order, the Mumbai Police have placed barricades at Mulund toll plaza to carry out checks on vehicles of NCP workers. This led to heavy traffic congestion on the route from Cadbury junction in Thane,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane. Office-goers were the worst affected as the lane towards Mumbai near the Mulund toll plaza narrowed down owing to the barricades. “As the police were stopping the vehicles and carrying out checks, there was a long queue of vehicles for around 3km,” said Ashish Dandekar, 34, a regular commuter from Thane.Mahesh Shah, 45, a motorist from Naupada, said, “Even ambulances were stuck for a long time. I was stuck for around an hour between Cadbury junction and the toll plaza.”

According to the Wagle Estate police, more than 25 NCP workers were detained from Mumbra and Thane on Friday. “Around 11 NCP activists were detained by the Mumbra Police, while 15 were detained by the Wagle Estate police,” said an officer from Wagle Estate police station. Teams of Thane City police had also been deployed near NCP party offices in Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa. The nakabandi continued till Friday evening, affecting traffic on the way.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 00:38 IST