Shimla, Nature has blessed Himachal Pradesh with clean air and water, and preserving these resources is the collective responsibility of every citizen, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Preserving nature-blessed Himachal a collective responsibility of every citizen: CM

Sukhu, who released a book 'City Limits - The Crisis of Urbanisation' edited by former deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Panwar, on Tuesday evening, said Shimla, being the capital and largest city of the state, has witnessed rapid transformation over the years.

"I have seen Shimla changing since my childhood. Areas that once had forests are now covered with buildings. There is a need for vertical construction here," he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The chief minister said the state government is constructing an underground duct system in Shimla for ₹145 crore to remove overhead wiring and improve the city's aesthetics.

He added that a new modern complex is being developed at the Sabzi Mandi area with an investment of ₹600 crore. An underpass near the Lift area has also been proposed.

He further said the ₹800 crore water supply scheme is being implemented to ensure 24-hour water availability in Shimla. Additionally, land acquisition work is underway to widen the Circular Road, and efforts are also being made to increase notified green areas in order to preserve the city's beauty.

Highlighting the state government's focus on sustainable development, the chief minister said several projects are being undertaken for the beautification of the capital city while maintaining environmental balance.

He also stated that new townships such as Him-Chandigarh, Him-Panchkula and an Aero City in Kangra are being planned.

Emphasising sustainable development, the chief minister said cloudburst incidents are being scientifically studied, and added that such events are also occurring in low-lying areas. He cited incidents in parts of the Seraj Assembly constituency as evidence of this trend.

"During a meeting with the Union Home Minister , I mentioned that cloudburst incidents will not remain limited to Himachal Pradesh in the future. Such incidents are likely to increase in Uttarakhand and the Northeastern States as well," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.