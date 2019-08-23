Priest arrested for molesting a 19-year-old woman

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:17 IST

Gurugram A 40-year-old priest of a temple in Sector 43 was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, when the woman had gone to the temple to offer prayers. The suspect asked the woman about the date, place and time of her birth to analyse her horoscope, after which he allegedly took her to an isolated room, the police said.

“In her police complaint, the woman stated that the priest asked her about the problems she was facing in her life. He then told her that because of certain adverse planetary positions, she was facing difficulties. The priest suggested her to pray at the temple for good fortune and took her to an isolated room within the temple premises,” said Subhash Boken, police spokesperson.

He said that the suspect then molested the woman while they both were chanting mantras (hymns).

“As she was alone with him in the room, the woman could not raise the alarm. He asked her to return to the temple later and not inform anyone about the incident. However, the following day, the woman went to the women’s police station in Sector 51 and filed a written complaint,” Boken added.

A case was registered against the priest under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women’s police station in Sector 51 on Thursday.

The suspect was produced before a district court in the city on Friday. The police said that he allegedly confessed to the crime.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 21:17 IST