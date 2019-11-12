e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Prince Charles hails Sikh values on eve of India visit

He said in a message to Sikhs across the Commonwealth: “The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all - hard work, fairness, respect and selfless service to others.”

world Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:57 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Prince Charles paid tributes to Sikhism on the eve of his two-day visit to India from Wednesday, when he will visit a gurdwara in Delhi to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth and interact with Indian representatives on climate change.
Prince Charles paid tributes to Sikhism on the eve of his two-day visit to India from Wednesday, when he will visit a gurdwara in Delhi to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth and interact with Indian representatives on climate change.(Reuters image)
         

Prince Charles paid tributes to Sikhism on the eve of his two-day visit to India from Wednesday, when he will visit a gurdwara in Delhi to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth and interact with Indian representatives on climate change.

He said in a message to Sikhs across the Commonwealth: “The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all - hard work, fairness, respect and selfless service to others.”

“In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so. This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time.”

A digital projection of images and messages of Guru Nanak has been organised for 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon by the Indian high commission at Four Dials Square in Westfield Watford, which has high visibility.

In Delhi, Prince Charles is due to meet President Ram Nath Kovind among several engagements that include focusing on sustainability and climate change.

He will also present a Commonwealth Points of Light award to an Indian for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves the uplift of physically challenged children, family counselling and therapy sessions.

Official sources said he will participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department, and attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World Wars I and II.

The heir to the British throne will also attend a discussion with influential Indian business leaders to seek their advice and input on sustainable markets.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News