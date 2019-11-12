Prince Charles hails Sikh values on eve of India visit

world

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:57 IST

Prince Charles paid tributes to Sikhism on the eve of his two-day visit to India from Wednesday, when he will visit a gurdwara in Delhi to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth and interact with Indian representatives on climate change.

He said in a message to Sikhs across the Commonwealth: “The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all - hard work, fairness, respect and selfless service to others.”

“In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so. This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time.”

A digital projection of images and messages of Guru Nanak has been organised for 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon by the Indian high commission at Four Dials Square in Westfield Watford, which has high visibility.

In Delhi, Prince Charles is due to meet President Ram Nath Kovind among several engagements that include focusing on sustainability and climate change.

He will also present a Commonwealth Points of Light award to an Indian for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves the uplift of physically challenged children, family counselling and therapy sessions.

Official sources said he will participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department, and attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World Wars I and II.

The heir to the British throne will also attend a discussion with influential Indian business leaders to seek their advice and input on sustainable markets.