Private Mohali hospitals to provide health updates to kin of Covid-19 patients twice daily

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST

With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Mohali administration has directed all private hospitals to facilitate frequent health updates of admitted Covid-19 positive patients.

“In order to allay fears and apprehensions of family members, it is imperative that hospital authorities regularly inform them of the patient about the patient’s status,” said Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“It is necessary to streamline the flow of information from hospital to patients’ families in order to check any inadvertent delay in communication,” he said.

The medical superintendents of all private hospitals will issue a bulletin briefing about the health status of all positive patients twice a day—first at 12 noon and again at 6pm. The hospitals will also depute a nodal officer or a public relations officer to act as the point of contact for the families of patients.