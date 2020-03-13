Private sector quota: Will bring law in 59 days, says Dushyant

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:39 IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is committed to fulfilling its poll promises and the BJP-JJP government will bring a law in next 59 days to ensure 75% quota for state youths in private sector jobs.

“Though it is a coalition government, you needn’t worry. I promise that we will fulfil all our promises made in the election manifesto, including job quota in private sector and Rs 5100 old-age pension. We will also reduce the burden on farmers soon”, Dushyant told party workers while addressing a ‘Yuva Prerna Rally’ organised here at the 59th birthday of his jailed father Ajay Chautala.

Chautala, who is serving 10-year jail in JBT teachers’ recruitment scam in Tihar jail and is on a 15-day parole, also addressed the rally.

Reacting to criticism over uncertainty with regard to the job quota, Dushyant said, “Several states had enacted laws to ensure quota in private sector jobs, but these laws were later quashed. We don’t want to enact a law in haste. But on 59th birthday of my father, I want to tell you that we will bring a new law to provide 75% jobs to state youths in next 59 days.”

He said that efforts are being made to ensure that party workers get due respect.

Dushyant claimed credit for most of the works done by the BJP-JJP government in the state and said that a new law will be enacted to end property disputes in the state.

State president Nishan Singh pledged to work hard on the ground to help JJP win 50 seats in the 2024 assembly elections to make Dushyant the next chief minister.

Barring JJP’s rebel MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, all other party legislators attended the rally.

AJAY TAKES JIBE AT ABHAY

Addressing the rally, Ajay Chautala took a jibe at his younger brother Abhay Chautala, without naming him.

“In jail, I told my father (OP Chautala) that you had sent him (Abhay) in the assembly (in 2014) with 19 MLAs, but now he is only MLA of INLD. And he too got elected because of our support. Otherwise INLD would have failed to open its account,” Ajay said.

Ajay asked JJP leaders and workers to bring more people in the party to ensure that it wins the next election and forms government on its own.

TERMS CONGRESS AS ANTI-DALIT

Ajay attacked the Congress and termed it an anti-Dalit party for denying Rajya Sabha nomination to outgoing Dalit MP Kumari Selja. “Earlier they forced Ashok Tanwar to leave the party and now they have not nominated Kumari Selja. This is enough to show their anti-Dalit mindset of the Congress,” he added.