Process begins to set up NSG regional centre in Pathankot

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:37 IST

Keeping in view the strategic importance of border district Pathankot, the Union government has finally decided to set up a hub of elite National Security Guards (NSG) here, for which the process was already begun and the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar and Pathankot had been asked to submit their reports.

The then DC Pathankot, Ramvir had claimed to have submitted the details of the proposal but the final decision remained in doll drum as the house of Pathankot Corporation had remained undecided to finalise the land on which the NSG hub was to be stationed. The Union Government had demanded the land free of cost from the Pathankot administration.

DC Pathankot Gupreet Singh Khaira on Wednesday confirmed that he has received a letter from the State Home secretary asking him to identify the land at some suitable place. We would prefer the land near the Air Force Station where a piece of land in village Deriwal is available with the Municipal Corporation DC Khaira added.

The issue to set up the NSG regional center here was raised earlier by former Member Parliament Sunil Jakhar in 2017, who had asked prime minister office (PMO) to set up the active wing of NSG in the district following the rise in incidents of sneaking in of militants from across the Pakistan Border which is just few miles away from this district.

Our MP Sunny Deol had raised the demand before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and now the Union Home Minister for States Nitya Nand Rai has informed our MP that matter has been taken up with the Punjab Government to identify the land to set up this elite security force here claimed Pathankot Mayor Anil Vasudeva.

We are finalising the formalities and are ready to hand over the land near village Deriwal free of cost to the Ministry of Home affairs Vasudeva added. It is good when the town would get the hub as the security establishments which are in plenty here would be more secure after this he concluded.

The NSG commandos had played a major role when four JeM militants from Pakistan had laid a siege to the country’s prime air base of Pathankot in 2016, and MHA had flown the NSG commandos who battled with the militants and killed them all. One NSG commando including seven had also lost their lives in this gun battle. All four militants were killed in this encounter which lasted for many hours.