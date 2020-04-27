e-paper
Procurement agencies to face action for tardy lifting in Karnal

The DC made it clear that strict action will be taken against those agencies which fail to lift wheat from the mandis as per the schedule.

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Following multiple complaints of tardy lifting and glut in mandis, the district administration issued strict instructions to procurement agencies to speed up the lifting process else criminal cases will be registered against them under the Epidemic Act.

Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday paid surprise visit to district grain markets and directed the officials of procurement agencies to speed up the lifting process to ease the procurement operations.

The DC also made it clear that strict action will be taken against those agencies which fail to lift wheat from the mandis as per the schedule.

As per the reports from the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board officials, about 40% of the procured wheat was still lying in the mandis.

The heaps of wheat in the mandis have created a glut and the farmers are not getting enough space to unload their produce.

The DC issued directions to the mandi secretaries to cancel the license of those commission agents who are found violating the norms of the procurement.

Notices have been issued to 14 commission agents for not following the lockdown instructions.

