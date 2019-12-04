Progressive Punjab Investors Summit: Capt govt to showcase MSME opportunities to push growth

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:11 IST

Punjab will go all-out at the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit kick-starting on Thursday to put the state’s micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector on the centrestage of the global value chain to give a push to investment.

The state government’s “blueprint for accelerating growth” will be outlined by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at an interactive session with East India Hotels executive chairman PRS Oberoi, Kotak Mahindra Bank executive vice-chairman and managing director Uday Kotak, Hinduja Group (Europe) chairman Prakash Hinduja, ITC Group chairman Sanjiv Puri, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal and Vardhman Textiles vice-chairman and joint managing director Suchita Jain as participants.

The keynote address at the summit will be delivered by Satoshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) managing director and chief executive officer Prabh Das will share his experiences. A discussion on “Building Partnerships for Inclusive Growth” will see Bharti Enterprise chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, HDFC managing director Aditya Puri, DLF vice-chairman Rajeev Singh, Bharat Hotels chief managing director Jyotsna Suri and SHARAF Group vice-chairman Sharafuddin Sharaf give suggestions.

The two-day event will showcase the climate to attract investment, listing abolition of truck unions, ranking in ease of logistics, ₹5 a unit power to industry, equal incentives to existing and new industrial units, a single-window clearance system and preference in public procurement among the measures taken by the present government in its first two-and-a-half years. “The summit will be a platform for global leaders, industrialists and experts to come together to share their narratives on emerging markets/trends, and discuss ways to address the shifting industry requirements in this age of disruptions,” said additional chief secretary, investment promotion, Vini Mahajan.

The MSME session on the opening day will see an address by the Union secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade. The panel for this session, including representatives from World Bank and UNIDO, Sandhar Technologies, Capital Small Finance Bank and Fresh F&V and Frozen Food, ITC, will set the tone for the theme of the summit.

A highlight of the session will be a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, according to an official spokesperson.

He said a parallel session on “How to make Punjab the Next Startup Destination” will have delegates from AgNext Technologies, Bharat Fund, Sonalika Industries, Indian Angel Network and Founding Partner of IAN Fund, engage in panel discussion. The highlights of the session include experience sharing by MoooFarm founder, and concluding remarks by MD of Akal Springs Limited.

The summit has Japan, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Germany as partners and separate sessions will be held with focus on these countries. The UK Country session will see a discussion on “Punjab & UK: Opportunities for Innovation and Technology”, with top representatives from UK Trade and Investment – India, UK India Business Council (UKIBC), HUL, CSR-IMTECH and Tynor. British Deputy High Commissioner to India Andrew Ayre will make a Country Presentation during the session.

The event will focus on business-to-business (B2B) interactions, and not on signing MoUs which was the focus of most such investor meets in the past. In the 2015 summit, 391 MoUs were signed with much hype, only 65 of them fructified into investment on the ground.