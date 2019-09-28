Property dealer shot dead in Chandigarh

cities

A property dealer was shot dead while two of his aides were critically injured in a suspected gang-related shooting at Burail village in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon.

Victim Rajbir Singh, alias Sonu Shah, was a history-sheeter and the prime accused in the shootout between two groups of bouncers at Mohali in November 2016. In Chandigarh, he had a case of attempt to murder and house trespass registered against him at the Sector 34 police station in 2010 and 2014, respectively. In his social media profiles, he can also be seen sharing the stage with and campaigning for local political leaders.

Rajbir was shot in the head and chest while he was sitting in his office post noon. The three assailants fired at least 12 bullets before fleeing with their fourth accomplice waiting in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire parked a few metres away.

Later, in a post shared from his Facebook account, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack, naming two of his aides Kala Rana and Raju Basodi as the shooters.

Two aides receive critical injuries

Rajbir’s two associates, Romy of Patiala and Joginder, alias Pehalwan, also received bullet injuries in stomach and legs in the attack.

An investigating official, who requested anonymity citing police protocol, said the assailants reached Rajbir’s office and claimed they had met him at the Ropar jail.

“After talking to him for around 10 minutes, they opened fire as Rajbir took his eyes off them to open his drawer,” said the cop. Although Rajbir kept a weapon at his office, he wasn’t armed on Saturday, said police.

Rajbir’s father, Jeet Ram, who was sitting at a dharamshala near the office, said: “Initially, I thought someone is bursting firecrackers. However, following the commotion, we all rushed towards Rajbir’s office. But it was too late. He was lying on the floor with blood oozing out of his body.”

Rajbir was declared brought dead on being rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. His two aides are undergoing treatment there.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale reached Burail to oversee the investigations. Forensic experts took samples and recovered 12 bullet shells from the spot. They were fired from two pistols — .32 bore and .38 bore — said police, adding that more bullets could have been fired.

A case has been registered against unidentified people under Sections 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act.

Role of Nehra, Bishnoi being probed

Police are investigating the role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra in the attack.

“A few days ago, Rajbir had informed his brother that he was involved in a heated argument with Sampat Nehra. The brother suspects Nehra gang with the help of Bishnoi gang or some other people orchestrated the attack,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjit Singh Virk.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post published in Hindi from an account in Bishnoi’s name, the gangster claimed responsibility for Rajbir’s murder. The post alleged that Rajbir troubled the poor, extorted money from them and was siding with a rival gang. “With his death, all the poor people troubled by him have been relieved,” stated the post.

Without naming anyone, the post threatened an attack on owners of three nightclubs in the city.

Sources in the department said investigating officials are also looking into a possible property dispute over a plot of land in Zirakpur where a dhabha is operating.

