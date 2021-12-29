e-paper
Home / Cities / Protesting farmers gherao Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade in Fatehgarh Sahib

Protesting farmers gherao Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal’s cavalcade in Fatehgarh Sahib

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 02:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Farmers blocking SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cavalcade at Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.
Farmers blocking SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's cavalcade at Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.
         

Protesting farmers on Monday gheraoed the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib where he had gone to pay obeisance to commemorate the martyrdom of two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh master.

The security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowd that raised slogans against Sukhbir and his party besides showing him black flags over the farm laws passed by central government.

The police secured an alternative route for Badal’s motorcade to leave the area.

Later, SAD district (rural) president Jagdeep Cheema tried to pacify the protesters who manhandled him.

“We have come from Delhi and are boycotting political parties for not standing with the farmers over the agriculture laws,” said one of the protesters.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Sukhbir said the BJP betrayed its alliance partners by coming up with anti-farmer laws.

“The people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to it. The Akali Dal is with the farmers of the state and will fight of their rights. More than 50 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing protest at the Delhi borders,” he said.

SAD had quit the BJP-led ruling alliance at the Centre in protest against the farm laws and has extended support to the agitating farmers. But the farmers alleged that the SAD and its erstwhile ally BJP have cheated the farmers of Punjab.

