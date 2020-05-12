e-paper
Home / Cities / PSPCL to levy surcharge on late payment of power bills after May 10

PSPCL to levy surcharge on late payment of power bills after May 10

However, consumers are demanding extension of relaxation of penalty on late bill payment as many people are facing financial crisis due to lockdown

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 21:33 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In a circular issued on April 21, the PSPCL had extended the due date of electricity bills of domestic and commercial consumers from March 20 to May 10 without surcharge.
In a circular issued on April 21, the PSPCL had extended the due date of electricity bills of domestic and commercial consumers from March 20 to May 10 without surcharge.(ht file photo)
         

After opening cash counters in its subdivisional offices for the public and starting meter reading amid the lockdown last week, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has now decided to levy surcharge on the late payment of any bill generated after May 10.

However, different categories of consumers have expressed disappointment and asked the government for extension on relaxation of penalty on late bill payment as many people are facing financial crisis due to lockdown.

“We have requested the government not to impose surcharge on the late payment of electricity bills at least till September. Not even 5% industry in the state is operational currently. There is need for extension of relaxation against the surcharge,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO).

Similarly, Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said industrialists are going through a critical time and need the government’s support.

“Rather than increasing relaxations for industrialists, the power department will now be imposing surcharge on late bill payment. This definitely comes as a burden for us. The industry is not earning anything right now,” he added.

“Since we are utilising the service, it becomes our duty to pay bills on time, but the government should at least be considerate towards people at this time and not impose surcharge on late bill payment. The curfew has not even been lifted in the state and a majority of the commercial operations still remain shut,” said Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension.

In the circular, issued on April 21, the PSPCL has extended the due date of electricity bills of domestic and commercial consumers with monthly or bimonthly bills up to Rs 1 lakh payable from March 20 to May 10 without surcharge.

Along with relaxation on penalty, the department has announced several other relaxations, including 1% rebate on the advance payment of power bills, 1% rebate on the bills paid till April 30, not disconnecting the connections of defaulters during the curfew.

“The relief on surcharge on late bill payment in view of curfew was allowed till May 10 and extended for another day due to Sunday. Until now, we have not received any instructions concerning extension of relaxation,” said a senior official in the head office of the PSPCL, Patiala.

