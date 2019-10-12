e-paper
Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Chandrababu Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM Jaganmohan

N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the party position in the district during his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam and stated that the TDP during its term made Andhra Pradesh number one state in infrastructure development.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRCP government was implementing anti-people policies.(ANI)
         

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lashed out at his arch rival Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy alleging that he was ‘acting like a psycho.’

“YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies, illegal cases are being filed against leaders of other parties. I am good to people who are good to me, but Jaganmohan Reddy is acting like a psycho,” the former chief minister was quoted by new agency ANI as saying.

TDP chief reviewed the party position in the district during his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam and stated that the TDP during its term made Andhra Pradesh number one state in infrastructure development.

“I have come to Visakhapatnam for the first time after the elections. Party will always stand with those who struggle for it. During the TDP regime, we worked hard and kept the welfare of the public in mind. We made Andhra Pradesh number one in infrastructure development. We interlinked rivers in the state so that all reservoirs would be filled,” said Naidu during a press meeting on Friday, reports ANI.

TDP chief added that the YSRCP government was implementing anti-people policies. Unnecessary and illegal cases were being filed against leaders of other parties and even the police are creating unnecessary problems, he said.

“The YSRCP rule is extremely bad. Party leaders are collecting “J Tax” (Jagan tax). I saw many chief ministers but I have never seen a chief minister like him. The law should be the same for all. I warn the government to change its arrogant attitude. The government is targeting our party leaders. That is not fair,” said Naidu.

“The YSRCP government went for reverse tendering of Polavaram project and claimed it saved Rs 750 crore. But in reality, it will cause a loss of Rs 7,500 crore. Similarly, the YSRCP government sand policy kept 30 lakh families from celebrating Dussehra,” said Naidu.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 11:11 IST

