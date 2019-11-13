e-paper
PU senate elections in August next year

The elections will start on August 31 with polling for the PU faculty constituency that has six senators.

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Panjab University senate elections are proposed to be held from August 31 to September 27, 2020.

The last senate elections were held in 2016, where over 3 lakh votes were polled. While the PU senate has a strength of 91, of them 30 are nominated by the varsity’s chancellor.

The representatives from the professors, and readers and lecturers at the teaching departments of the university will be elected on September 21. Both constituencies send two representatives each to the senate.

On September 14, representatives from the principals of technical and professional colleges will be elected, along with representatives from the staff of these colleges. Three members each from both constituencies will be elected.

From the heads of affiliated colleges, the representatives will be elected on September 27. Those representing professors, senior lecturers and lecturers of affiliated arts colleges will be chosen on September 27. Also, on the same day, the representatives from registered graduate constituency will be elected.

Apart from this the strength of the ex-officio fellows can be 12 as per the PU calendar. 

