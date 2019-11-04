e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Panjab University to decide on affiliation to DAV management institute on November 9

Panjab University syndicate will take a call on granting temporary extension of affiliation to Institute of Management of DAV College, Sector 10, for its master of business administration course on November 9

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:00 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh, India May 31::: DAV colege sector 10 in Chandigarh, May 31, 2014. Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India May 31::: DAV colege sector 10 in Chandigarh, May 31, 2014. Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times
         

Panjab University (PU) syndicate will take a call on granting temporary extension of affiliation to Institute of Management of DAV College, Sector 10, for its master of business administration course(MBA) on November 9.

PU syndicate will meet on November 9 with ten items for consideration on its agenda.

PU had earlier this year declined temporary affiliation to the Management Institute of DAV College for session 2019-10 following which the management institute moved the Panjab and Haryana high court in August seeking affiliation.

PU syndicate in November 2018 had granted temporary extension of affiliation to the Management Institute of DAV College, Sector 10, on condition of the institute’s compliance with the deficiencies pointed out by inspection committee within three months.

The inspection committee of PU on September 24, 2019, in a fresh inspection, had found several deficiencies. Based on which recommendation was made by the inspection committee not to grant a temporary extension of affiliation to the petitioner for the MBA course for the session 2019-20

Last year in September, PU had cancelled the affiliation to DAV Institute of Management, Sector 10 for academic session 2018-19 before granting temporary extension in November.

In its October 18 order, Panjab and Haryana high court directed DAV College to submit their objections before PU syndicate. The decision of the syndicate will be placed before the court on November 15.

A member of PU affiliation committee said, “This is a long-pending issue and even last year PU had cancelled their affiliation. The syndicate has given them a period to fulfil the criteria of affiliation but they did not comply.”

 Introduction of new courses on the agenda

Besides the issue of granting temporary tension of affiliation to the Institute of Management of DAV College, the PU syndicate will also decide on the recommendations of a committee to start a new course, MBA (capital markets), at the University Institute of applied management sciences (UIAMS). UIAMS currently offers specialisations in MBA course, including banking and insurance management, hospital management, infrastructural management, IT and telecommunication management, pharmaceutical management and retail management.

Call on certificate course in vedic studies

The syndicate in its November 9 meeting will also take a call on the introduction of certificate course in vedic studies in the department of Dayanand chair for vedic studies from 2020-21 academic session.  

