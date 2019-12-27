Pune DIG booked for molesting 17-year-old

cities

Taloja police in Navi Mumbai on Thursday booked deputy inspector general (DIG) Nishikant More (motor transport), Pune, for molesting a 17-year-old girl, almost six months after the family of the minor lodged a complaint against him for molesting her on her birthday in June this year.

According to the complaint, More and the girl’s father have been embroiled in a property dispute. The girl’s father, 45, said the incident took place on June 5 when More, along with his wife, came to their house uninvited for the girl’s birthday party.

“Immediately after coming home, he asked for alcohol. My daughter’s friends had smeared cake on her face when she cut the cake. He licked the cake after wiping it off her face. He even touched her inappropriately on the chest. His wife encouraged him to do so,” the complaint lodged by the girl’s father read.

“We have registered a case of molestation against the DIG under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The girl’s brother also alleged that he was attacked by a group of men as a warning to not pursue the molestation case.