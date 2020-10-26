e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune district reports three deaths, 372 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pune district reports three deaths, 372 fresh Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:36 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune: The state health department has reported three deaths due to Covid-19 and 372 fresh cases of the infection on Monday. Of the three deaths, two were from Pune rural and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Of the 372 cases, 108 were from Pune rural which took the total count of Covid-19 cases in rural areas to 75,822 and the progressive death toll stands at 1,549. 152 were from PMC area which took the total count of Covid cases to 170,656 and the progressive death toll to 3,874, and 112 were from PCMC which took the total count of virus cases to 83,750 and the progressive death toll to 1,184.

Pune district has totally reported about 3.30 lakh Covid cases of which 2.99 have recovered, 66,09 were reported dead and 24,352 are active cases. Pune’s recovery rate currently is 90.4% and case fatality rate is 2%.

In Maharashtra, a total of 16.48 lakh cases have been reported of Covid, of which 14.70 have recovered, 43,868 were declared dead and 134,137 are active cases undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Currently, 2,530,900 people are in home quarantine and 13,690 people are in institutional quarantine. Of 8,645,195 laboratory samples, 1,648,665 have been tested positive (19.07%) for Covid until Monday.

