e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune Fitness Club Association plan hunger strike over closure of gyms, fitness centres

Pune Fitness Club Association plan hunger strike over closure of gyms, fitness centres

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:45 IST
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The members of the Pune Fitness Club Association plan to go on a hunger strike if the gyms and fitness centres do not open in the city by August 5.

“If we do not get government guidelines and permission to reopen gyms and fitness centres by August 5, we will go on a hunger strike,” said Nilesh Kale, president, Pune Fitness Club Association.

The members also demanded to wave-off the rent and electricity bill for the month of August.

Members of the association Rupesh Chavan, vice-president and Kaustubh Shegde, secretary of vice-president have also raised issues faced by the fitness industry during the lockdown period.

Gymnasiums and fitness centres in the city have been shut since March 2020, which has left trainers and coaches unemployed for the past four months.

“We are unable to pay rent, electricity bills and salaries to our employees,” said Shankar Baliram Salgar, owner of SBS Fitness Centre in the city.

There are almost 3,000 gyms among which 1,500 are micro gyms in Pune which has remained shut, having a huge impact on the financial status of the owners of the gyms and fitness trainers. The fitness industry has suffered a total loss of approximately Rs 30 crore in the past four months. The monthly revenue of a small gym is Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per month while the large fitness centres earn Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh per month.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In