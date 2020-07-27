Pune Fitness Club Association plan hunger strike over closure of gyms, fitness centres

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:45 IST

PUNE The members of the Pune Fitness Club Association plan to go on a hunger strike if the gyms and fitness centres do not open in the city by August 5.

“If we do not get government guidelines and permission to reopen gyms and fitness centres by August 5, we will go on a hunger strike,” said Nilesh Kale, president, Pune Fitness Club Association.

The members also demanded to wave-off the rent and electricity bill for the month of August.

Members of the association Rupesh Chavan, vice-president and Kaustubh Shegde, secretary of vice-president have also raised issues faced by the fitness industry during the lockdown period.

Gymnasiums and fitness centres in the city have been shut since March 2020, which has left trainers and coaches unemployed for the past four months.

“We are unable to pay rent, electricity bills and salaries to our employees,” said Shankar Baliram Salgar, owner of SBS Fitness Centre in the city.

There are almost 3,000 gyms among which 1,500 are micro gyms in Pune which has remained shut, having a huge impact on the financial status of the owners of the gyms and fitness trainers. The fitness industry has suffered a total loss of approximately Rs 30 crore in the past four months. The monthly revenue of a small gym is Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per month while the large fitness centres earn Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh per month.