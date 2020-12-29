Pune gets its New Year gift, coaches for Metro arrive in the city

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:34 IST

PUNE Three metro coaches which left from Nagpur on December 24 have arrived in the city on Saturday and will be elevated at the Sant Tukaram station. The coaches will be used for the trial run of the metro track which will run from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Dapodi.

The officials of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said the trial run will start in January 2020, but no date has been fixed yet. The trail run will start after all mandatory security checks are complete.

The coaches were welcome with great enthusiasm as a group called ‘Pune Metro Mitra’ gave the coaches a musical welcome with Puneri dhol tasha. PCMC mayor Mai Dhore was also present to welcome the coaches. Dhore also performed a puja to welcome the coaches.

The three coaches for one train with a capacity of over 950-970 passengers arrived via the road at Nigdi on the 12 axle truck after travelling 1,400 kilometre. The civil work for the trial run is over and once the coaches are elevated the metro will soon be available for passengers to use the priority stretch between Dapodi and PCMC. All the three coaches will be interconnected, one of which will be reserved for women. It can travel at a maximum speed of 90 kmph. Each coach will be fully air-conditioned and have mobile and laptop charging facilities.

“The priority stretch of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) between Ideal Colony and Garware is only likely to start by June 2020,” said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol after a recently conducted review meeting. The work for the metro stretch in PMC is going at a slow pace as slum dwellers on the way have created obstructions.