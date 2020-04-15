Pune medical stores to be allotted area-specific days to re-stock from distributors

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:10 IST

PUNE Chemists and drug stores in the city, declared as an essential service and therefore allowed to remain open, even in containment zones, will be allotted area-specific days by distributors to re-stock from April 15.

Anil Belkar, secretary, Chemists Association of Pune, said, “There are 4,000 medical retail shops and 350 wholesalers in Sadashiv peth. Hence to streamline the process of everyone getting stock, we have decided to allocate each day for a particular area, whereupon 200 to 300 of the stores can get delivery. We have appealed to them to stock up for at least three-to-four days and to maintain the supply chain to make sure medicines are reaching everyone in time.”

Across the city, medical supplies are holding for the moment.

According to Sonal Kawde of Shree medicals in Sopanbaug, “Distributors have streamlined the process to ensure there is no time lost in getting stock in the store.”

Nasir Dafedar, a resident of Kausar baug in Kondhwa, under containment, said, “Despite a lockdown and curfew, the medical stores have a good stock of medicines. I bought medicines for my neighbour who lives alone, and of her prescribed medicines, I had to place an order for only one. I received it after four hours. This delay is expected.”

Sagar Tapadiya has three medical stores within the family and he oversees the one in Wanowrie, called Sheetal Medicals.

He said, “I am getting a regular supply and my distributor has assured me that there is enough stock.”