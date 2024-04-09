10k cops on election duty for Pune city, Shirur and Baramati constituencies

Over 10,500 police personnel will be deployed for security duties for the Lok Sabha elections in the district to be held in two phases. The district election office has allocated 11,898 electronic voting machines (EVM) along with 12,749 VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines for the elections besides additional armed deployment of police guards at ten sensitive polling stations in the city. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that besides 930 officers, 10,500 cops will be on duty for the parliamentary elections providing security at the EVM strong rooms, polling stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that besides 930 officers, 10,500 cops will be on duty for the parliamentary elections providing security at the EVM strong rooms, polling stations. Some parts of Shirur and Baramati parliamentary constituencies fall under the city police commissionerate jurisdiction.

During the first phase, polls will be held for Baramati seat on May 7. The area comprises Khadakwasla and Purandar assembly seats which come under the city commissionerate. At least 370 officials and 3,500 cops, including 475 home guards, two platoons of paramilitary forces and state reserve police force will be part of the security detail. During the second phase, Pune city and Shirur will vote on May 13 and some portion of Hadapsar assembly segment falls under the jurisdiction of Shirur assembly segment. At least 7,000 cops under the directions of 530 police officers and 1,900 home guards will be deployed for security. Three platoons of central reserve police force and two platoons of SRPF will be additionally posted as part of heightened security measures.