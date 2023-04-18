Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Zilla Parishad declares list of 12 illegal schools

Pune Zilla Parishad declares list of 12 illegal schools

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 18, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Parents, whose wards are studying in these schools have started taking admission in other nearby educational institutes

Twelve schools in the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) limits were declared illegal by the primary education department of Pune ZP.

SNBP Techno School, Bavdhan, Mulshi (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
In an order issued on April 17, Sandhya Gaikwad, Education Officer (primary), Pune Zilla Parishad stated, “We have declared the list of illegal primary schools in Pune district. We appeal parents to not take admission in these schools in the next academic year.

Earlier, the ZP had released a list of 43 unauthorised schools. Some schools were fined, while some others continue to operate. The department has ordered group education officers to file cases against these illegal schools, said officials.

Parents, whose wards are studying in these schools have started taking admission in other nearby educational institutes. “It was a shock for us to learn that the school our daughter studies in has been running illegally. We immediately withdrew her admission, took her leaving certificate and will admit her to another school,” a parent said requesting anonymity.

Headline: Schools in spotlight

-Shri Mangesh Memorial International School, Daund

-Crayons Pre-Primary School,Daund

- KK International School, Betwadi

-Pune International Public School, Ashtapur Mala, Lonikalbhor

- Jaihind Public School Bhose, Khed

- SNBP Techno School, Bavdhan, Mulshi

-Ankur English School, Sangawde, Mulshi

-Shree Sai Balaji Public School, Dattawadi, Nere,Mulshi

-Srinath English Medium School, Purandar

-Kalpavriksha English Medium School, Kirkatwadi

-Craze English Medium School, Kolhewadi

-Kindergarden English Medium School, Khadakwasla

