12, including six MPSC aspirants injured in Sadashiv Peth accident

Twelve people, including six aspirants preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, were injured after a tourist vehicle lost control and rammed into bystanders and parked vehicles in Sadashiv Peth on Saturday evening. According to police, the speeding vehicle veered off the road and struck the group standing near the tea stall. (HT)

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm near Bhave School, close to the Narayan Sai Tea Shop, where the injured had gathered. According to police, the speeding vehicle veered off the road and struck the group standing near the tea stall.

All the injured were rushed to hospitals across the city. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The injured have been identified as Kishor Bhapkar (57), Payal Durge (26), Gulnaj Ahmed (23), Sonali Gholave (30), Mangesh Suruse (33), Amit Gandhi (45), Samir Bhalkikar (45), Somnath Merukar (28), Prashant Bandgar (30), Avinash Phalke, Prathamesh Patange, and Sandeep Khopde.

The driver, Jairam Mule (27), a resident of Bibwewadi, was accompanied by Rahul Gosavi (27). The vehicle is registered to Digambar Yadav Shinde (27). All three are currently in police custody.

Senior police inspector (SPI) Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambaug police station said, “Out of the 12 injured, six are MPSC aspirants. They were gathered at the tea stall when the accident occurred. We have arrested the driver and the vehicle owner, and further investigation is underway.”

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle after pressing the accelerator by mistake.

Local MLA Hemant Rasne, who visited the scene, confirmed that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the government will bear the cost of treatment for all the injured.