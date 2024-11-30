12 Maha cities show reduction in PM10 concentration

PUNE: In the annual performance assessment for 2023-24 carried out by the ministry of environment, forests, and climate change (MoEFCC) to review the effectiveness of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), 12 out of 19 cities in Maharashtra have shown a reduction in PM10 concentration even as the remaining seven cities have shown an increase in PM10 concentration in the air. Notably, Pune is among the 12 cities in Maharashtra that have shown a reduction in PM10 concentration and in 2023-24, it has shown a 4% reduction in PM10 concentration as compared to the performance assessment carried out in 2017-18. The PM10 annual average concentration in Pune has reduced from 102 per cubic metre in 2017-18 to 98 per cubic metre in 2023-24. In MoEFCC annual performance assessment 2023-24 to review effectiveness of NCAP, 12 of 19 cities in Maharashtra have shown reduction in PM10 concentration. (HT FILE)

Among the 12 cities in the state that have shown a reduction in PM10 concentration are: Mumbai with the highest reduction at 42%, and Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar with the lowest reduction at 3%. Whereas the seven cities that have recorded an increase in PM10 concentration are: Jalna, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Solapur, Jalgaon, Vasai-Virar and Nagaon in the North Konkan region.

Ravindra Andhale, senior official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, “Every NCAP city has prepared an action plan to combat air pollution in the respective areas. Under this action plan, various steps have been taken which seem to be reflecting positively as the PM10 concentration is reducing in the atmosphere. The board, while monitoring the implementation of the NCAP programme, also took several measures like issuing directives to polluting units such as ready-mix cement (RMC) units, construction units, and a few other industries. The board also takes strict action against units that do not follow environmental norms despite issuing directives. Hence, the collective efforts are reflected to some extent in the improvement of air quality.”

In the annual performance assessment for 2023-24 carried out by the MoEFCC to review the effectiveness of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), at least 97 out of 130 cities in India have shown a reduction in PM10 concentration as compared to 2017-18. Of these, 55 cities have achieved a reduction of 20% and above in PM10 levels in 2023-24 as compared to 2017-18. Among the cities, Varanasi has recorded the highest reduction in PM10 concentration at 78%.

Sachin Ghude, head, Metropolitan Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Services (MAQWS), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, said, “Our observation too shows a reduction in PM10 concentration. This means dust management is being carried out effectively as dust, be it from construction activities or the roadside, is a major source of PM10 in the air. On the contrary, we are seeing an increase in PM2.5 concentration in the air. The major source of this is vehicular emission. As we all know, the city is experiencing traffic congestion in many areas, and this might cause more vehicular emission in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The NCAP was launched in January 2019 to improve air quality in 130 cities (non-attainment cities and million plus cities in 24 states/union territories) through the implementation of national, state and city-level clean air action plans.