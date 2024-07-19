120 passengers stranded on flight at Pune airport for 2 hours

Around 120 passengers were struck at the new terminal building of the Pune airport on Thursday after their Air India Express flight was cancelled due to technical issue. The message was conveyed to the flyers after they were confined to the aircraft for more than 2 hours. Passengers at the Pune airport. (HT PHOTO)

“We were onboard the Pune-Bhubaneswar Air India Express flight I5 320 for two hours from 2 pm to 4pm before being asked to deboard as it faced technical issues,” a flier said.

Another disappointed flyer Sandeep Jawalekar said, “It was a ridiculous and very disappointing experience that I faced at the new terminal building of the Pune airport. For the 4 pm departure flight, we reached the airport at around 2 pm to complete the check-in procedure. Then till 6 pm we were sitting inside the flight before being told that the flight will not go due to technical issue. The passengers included more than 50 women. After repeated queries, the airline officials told us to wait at the airport for the flight that will depart tomorrow.”

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, on Thursday said, “The Air India Express flight was cancelled due to technical issue. The airline company has said that they will be arranging accommodation for passengers and the flight is scheduled to depart tomorrow.”