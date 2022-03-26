12-15 age group: Hesitation, exams keep kids away from Covid vax

Due to the suspicion over a new vaccine, Corbevax and the ongoing examination, the response for Covid-19 vaccination in the 12-15 years age group has been low in the city, say experts.

As of March 24, out of the 1.04 lakh estimated beneficiaries, 3,951 have been vaccinated in Pune, as per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials.

The poor response could be attributed to the lack of information about the new vaccine among parents and also the fall in new Covid-19 cases which reduces the urgency for a vaccine. However, health officials have stated that the vaccine has not shown any side effects until now in any of the kids who have been vaccinated.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer PMC, said, “The response has been slow mainly because of the exams and so now we are setting up mobile vans outside schools with Corbevax vaccine. We are getting requests from schools and every day we will cover as many schools as possible. As per the PMC estimate, we have about 1,04,572 kids aged between 12-15 years who are eligible to get the new vaccine. However, in the past one week, only 3,951 have taken their first dose.”

The hesitation among parents regarding the new vaccine and lack of information in the public domain and the media has kept parents away from taking the new vaccine.

Dr Pradeep Suryvanshi, a city-based paediatrician, said, “Initially parents were hesitant to take the vaccine as the name was new and there was not much known about it in the media as much as Covishield and Covaxin were discussed. These two vaccines have been in the vaccination drive for over a year now. Parents were hesitant about the possible side effects however it has been over a week now and no serious side effect has been reported.”

“Parents are researching it online and other means. I have a 14-year-old son and when I understood that it is safe for my kids I went ahead and got my kid vaccinated. In the coming days, more kids will get vaccinated,” he said.