13 arrested after communal tension in Miraj; police warn against social media rumours

Sangli police on Wednesday arrested 13 individuals following communal tension that erupted in Miraj town of Sangli district on Tuesday evening. He added that 35 individuals have been identified so far, and 13 have been arrested.

The incident occurred near Shastri Chowk, in front of Vasantdada School, after a conversation between two individuals from different communities reportedly turned heated. According to police, a 20-year-old man allegedly made objectionable remarks about the Muslim community, including derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad and Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The remarks triggered outrage, prompting members of both communities to gather illegally, shout slogans, and create a tense situation in the area.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, police teams rushed to the spot and appealed for calm, assuring residents that strict action would be taken against the responsible individuals. However, the mob demanded that the accused be handed over to them, forcing police to use mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Sangli SP Sandip Ghuge said, “Two separate FIRs have been registered, one against the individual who made the communal remarks, and another against more than 100–150 people for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders.”

He added that 35 individuals have been identified so far, and 13 have been arrested. “The process of identifying the remaining accused is underway. We appeal to citizens not to spread or believe rumours on social media. Adequate police deployment has been made across Miraj,” Ghuge said.

A peace meeting was held on Wednesday with community leaders, public representatives, and prominent citizens to maintain communal harmony in the area.

Police officials also warned that misleading information related to the incident was being circulated on social media. “We are in the process of tracing users spreading false information, including their account details and contact numbers. Legal action will be taken soon. Citizens are urged not to post or share objectionable content online. Strict action will follow in case of violations,” an official said.

Police have identified nine people for posting objectionable content on Instagram. Acting on this, local police have issued notices to them under Section 168 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Moreover, two FIRs have been filed at the Miraj police station under Sections 299, 302, 189, and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1), 37(3), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.