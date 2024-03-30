13 arrested for filming pornographic content at Lonavla

Lonavla police booked 18 individuals including caretakers of a private bungalow for filming pornographic content for the OTT platform at a bungalow in Lonavla on Friday evening. According to Police, a total of 13 individuals including five females have been arrested and further probe in this case is going on. According to the police, the accused are professionals and hired girls across various cities by offering them a decent amount of money. (HT PHOTO)

On Friday evening, police got information about a group of individuals who were filming pornographic content at a bungalow in Patan village. Accordingly, a team of Lonavla rural police raided the bungalow and arrested 13 individuals. During the raid, police seized 2 cameras worth ₹6.72 lakh.

Authorities also detained three caretakers of the bungalow, who lent the property to the accused by charging ₹30,000 for the filming of porn content without taking any valid documents.

Kishor Dhumal, senior police inspector at Lonavla Rural Police station said, “As per information received, we raided a bungalow in Patan village and found the accused were involved in filming pornographic content inside the bungalow.’’

Satya Sai Karthik, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division said, “During our raid, it was revealed that a total of 15 individuals were found filming porn film at the bungalow. They used to publish porn films on various websites and online platforms. Out of a total of 18, we have arrested 13 individuals and further investigation is underway.’’

According to the police, the accused are professionals and hired girls across various cities by offering them a decent amount of money.

A case has been registered at Lonavla Rural police station under sections of Section 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc), 293 (Sale, etc., of obscene objects to young person) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 67, 67(a) of the Indian Information Act and sections 3,4,6,7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986 and further investigation is going on.