1,401 water points checked across Pune rail division after CAG audit

Following observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on passenger amenities and sanitation at railway stations, the Pune division of Central Railway has intensified checks on drinking water facilities, inspecting 1,401 water-related locations and testing 2,132 samples over the past two months, officials said on Wednesday. Railway officials, however, clarified that no station in the Pune division was covered by the national auditor’s observations specifically related to drinking water quality. (HT)

The CAG’s 2026 report on passenger amenities and sanitation at non-suburban railway stations was tabled in Parliament on August 12. Railway officials, however, clarified that no station in the Pune division was covered by the national auditor’s observations specifically related to drinking water quality.

The special drive was undertaken as a precautionary measure following directions from the Railway Board. Officials inspected drinking water sources, filtration plants, storage tanks, water coolers, taps and dispensing points at railway stations, colonies and workplaces. They also reviewed maintenance and water-testing practices.

Of the 2,132 samples collected during August and September, 2026, 50 were initially found to be unfit. Officials said corrective measures were taken immediately, following which the samples were retested and found fit.

The division inspected water sources, filtration plants, underground and overhead tanks, PVC tanks, booths, taps and dispensing points. Seven cases of pipeline leakage or other deficiencies were detected and rectified.

As part of the drive, 1,382 water tanks at platforms, station premises, railway colonies and offices were cleaned between August 20 and September 21.

The electrical department inspected and cleaned water coolers, provided missing taps, replaced leaking taps and removed accumulated silt. E coli testing kits have been supplied to all inspector of works (IOW) offices for field-level monitoring.

“Although no station of the Pune division was covered under the CAG observation regarding drinking water quality, we have treated the railway board’s directions as a priority and carried out a comprehensive inspection across the division,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Pune railway division spokesperson.

At the railway board level, a broader plan is being implemented to strengthen drinking water safety across the railway network. The plan includes the proposed installation of “tank to tap” water filtration and monitoring systems at around 20,000 locations, including water coolers. Old and worn-out tanks are also being replaced in phases.