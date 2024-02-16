 14-year-old boy falls from third floor of school building in Pune, dies - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / 14-year-old boy falls from third floor of school building in Pune, dies

14-year-old boy falls from third floor of school building in Pune, dies

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 10:50 PM IST

According to officials from the Chinchwad police station the boy was playing with his friends on the third floor of the school building when the incident took place; a case of accidental death has been registered

A 14-year-old student of Class 8 lost his life after falling from the third floor of the school building on Friday. The incident occurred at around 12pm on Friday at Hutatma Chaphekar Vidya Mandir in Chinchwad Gaon.

Hutatma Chaphekar Vidya Mandir in Chinchwad Gaon where the incident took place on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Sarthak Kamble.

According to officials from the Chinchwad police station the boy was playing with his friends on the third floor of the school building when the unfortunate accident took place.

While standing near the railing of the staircase, Sarthak accidentally slipped and fell down the stairs.

He suffered serious injuries and was immediately taken to the municipal hospital, where he was later declared dead,said police.

School authorities have assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Officials from the Chinchwad police station said, a case of accidental death has been registered.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which runs the school has decided to provide financial assistance of 5 lakh to the parents of the deceased student with the approval of the government. The announcement was made by Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC

Additionally, the school education and sports department of the government has decided to grant 1.50 lakh to the parents of the deceased student under the Rajiv Gandhi student accident grant scheme.

