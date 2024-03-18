15 new ‘check in’ counters to be added after new terminal of Pune airport starts operations

Following the launch of the new terminal building at Pune Airport, the entry gate of the old terminal will be closed and 15 new ‘check in’ counters will be opened in that space for the convenience of passengers. Also, a ‘security holding area’ will be created on the upper side for passengers in the same building as per the information shared by the Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI). According to the Pune AAI, there are 34 ‘check in’ counters at the new terminal to cater to the constant rush of passengers. (HT PHOTO)

With the new terminal expected to be operational in a few days, the old terminal will be closed and various works will start. Since the summer schedule will begin in a few days, the new works will greatly benefit passengers.

According to the Pune AAI, there are 34 ‘check in’ counters at the new terminal to cater to the constant rush of passengers there. With 15 new ‘check in’ counters to be opened at the entry gate of the old terminal, there will be a total 49 ‘check in’ counters for the convenience of passengers. This will help reduce the queue time of passengers.

“There are ticket counters of various companies in front of the ‘departure’ gate of the airport. There is also the office of the passport department and CISF. All these offices will shift to other premises soon. Thereafter, construction in front of the ‘exit’ gate will be demolished. This will free up the inner area of the airport,” said a senior AAI official on condition of anonymity.

After several missed deadlines, the new terminal building at Pune Airport was inaugurated on March 10. The process of shifting services and passenger facilities to the new terminal is currently underway.